Rupee ends almost flat at 73.93 against U.S. dollar

12 January 2022 16:39 IST

The rupee inched higher by just 1 paisa to close at 73.93 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as elevated crude oil prices offset the impact of weak American currency and positive domestic equities.

Forex traders said the less hawkish-than-expected statement from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell calmed fears of aggressive Fed policy tightening and supported emerging market currencies. However, appreciation bias was capped as crude oil prices continued to strengthen.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit witnessed an intra-day high of 73.78 and a low of 74.04 against the U.S. dollar. It finally settled at 73.93, a rise of just 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Tuesday, the rupee surged 11 paise to close at an over three-month high of 73.94 against the U.S. dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.02% to 95.60.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, was trading 0.13% lower at $83.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Tuesday, as they purchased shares worth ₹111.91 crore, as per stock exchange data.