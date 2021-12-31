Rupee ends 2021 on positive note; settles 13 paise higher at 74.29 against USD

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.74% to $78.94 per barrel

The rupee surged 13 paise to close at 74.29 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on the last trading session of 2021, tracking positive domestic equities amid year-end dollar selling by banks and exporters.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened up at 74.35 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 74.10 and a low of 74.38. It finally settled at 74.29, a rise of 13 paise.

In the previous session, the rupee surged 29 paise to close at a more than one-month high of 74.42 against the U.S. dollar.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 459.50 points or 0.80% higher at 58,253.82, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 150.10 points or 0.87% to 17,354.05.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against the basket of six currencies, fell 0.04% to 95.92.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹986.32 crore, as per exchange data.