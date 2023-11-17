HamberMenu
Rupee edges 4 paise lower at 83.27 against U.S. dollar

Fresh FII inflows and crude oil prices trading near four-month lows helped the rupee restrict losses

November 17, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee declined by 4 paise to 83.27 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on November 17 as a firm greenback in the overseas markets and losses in domestic equities weighed on investor sentiment.

Fresh FII inflows and crude oil prices trading near four-month lows helped the rupee restrict losses, Forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened flat at 83.23 against the U.S. currency following overnight losses in crude oil prices. The local unit moved in a tight range of 83.23 to 83.28 in the day trade.

The currency finally closed lower by 4 paise at 83.27 against the dollar. It closed at 83.23 against the greenback on Thursday.

The rupee declined marginally as the dollar index remained within a range near 104.10, Jateen Trivedi, VP Research Analyst at LKP Securities, said.

"Broadly, the rupee has been moving within the range of 82.90-83.35, with the RBI interventions preventing it from falling below the 83.35 levels while facing resistance around 82.90-83.00," Trivedi said.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, touched a high of 104.53 before edging lower by 0.11% at 104.23 in afternoon trade.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, recovered from overnight losses to trade higher by 0.54% at $77.84 per barrel. Indian basket oil futures were down 0.85% at $83.09 per barrel.

Brent crude futures for December delivery plunged up to 5% to a four-month low of $77.42 per barrel on Thursday as weak jobs data from the U.S. led to worries about global oil demand.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex declined by 187.75 points to settle at 65,794.73, while Nifty dropped 33.40 points to settle at 19,731.80 in a volatile trade.

According to exchange data, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the capital market on Thursday as they bought shares worth ₹957.25 crore.

