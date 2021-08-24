Rupee edges 3 paise higher to close at 74.19 against U.S. dollar

Rupee finally ended at 74.19 against the American currency, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close of 74.22

The rupee appreciated by 3 paise to close at 74.19 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on August 24, supported by a strong rally in the domestic equity market.

However, a strong dollar in the overseas markets and rising crude prices weighed on the investor sentiment, Forex traders said.

At the interbank Forex market, the local unit opened strong at 74.12 against the greenback and moved in a range of 74.11 to 74.20 in the day trade.

It finally ended at 74.19 against the American currency, registering a rise of 3 paise over its previous close of 74.22.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 403.19 points or 0.73% higher at 55,958.98, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 128.15 points or 0.78% to 16,624.60.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.07% to 93.04.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, increased 1.34% to $69.67 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹1,363.36 crore, according to the exchange data.