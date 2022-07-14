Rupee drops 9 paise to hit lifetime low of ₹79.90 against U.S. dollar

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

July 14, 2022 16:33 IST

A decline in crude oil prices in the international markets restricted the rupee losses

The rupee declined by 9 paise to settle at a new record low of 79.90 against the U.S. currency on Thursday due to a firm U.S. dollar in overseas markets and capital outflows.

A decline in crude oil prices in the international markets, however, restricted the rupee losses, forex dealers said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at ₹79.72 and witnessed an intra-day high of ₹79.71 and a low of ₹79.92 against the U.S. dollar in the day trade.

The local unit finally settled at ₹79.90 a dollar, down 9 paise over its previous close.

The rupee pared its early gains as the U.S. dollar continued to gain against a basket of leading global currencies in early European trade. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37% up at 108.36.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.20% to $97.38 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 98 points or 0.18% lower at 53,416.15, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 28.00 points or 0.18% to 15,938.65.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,839.52 crore, as per exchange data.