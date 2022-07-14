Rupee drops 9 paise to hit lifetime low of ₹79.90 against U.S. dollar
A decline in crude oil prices in the international markets restricted the rupee losses
The rupee declined by 9 paise to settle at a new record low of 79.90 against the U.S. currency on Thursday due to a firm U.S. dollar in overseas markets and capital outflows.
A decline in crude oil prices in the international markets, however, restricted the rupee losses, forex dealers said.
At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened strong at ₹79.72 and witnessed an intra-day high of ₹79.71 and a low of ₹79.92 against the U.S. dollar in the day trade.
The local unit finally settled at ₹79.90 a dollar, down 9 paise over its previous close.
The rupee pared its early gains as the U.S. dollar continued to gain against a basket of leading global currencies in early European trade. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.37% up at 108.36.
Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, dropped 2.20% to $97.38 per barrel.
On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 98 points or 0.18% lower at 53,416.15, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 28.00 points or 0.18% to 15,938.65.
Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Thursday, as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,839.52 crore, as per exchange data.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.