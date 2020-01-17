Markets

Rupee drops 15 paise to settle at 71.08 against USD

more-in

During the week the rupee has depreciated by 14 paise.

The Indian rupee dropped 15 paise to close at 71.08 against the US dollar on Friday amid strengthening of the American currency overseas and rising crude prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 70.98 to the US dollar and lost further momentum to touch a low of 71.10.

It finally settled the day at 71.08, showing a fall of 15 paise over its previous close.

Global crude benchmark Brent was trading 0.51% higher at USD 65 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.17% to 97.48.

“The greenback rose after data showed retail sales in the US picked in December. From the US, market participants will be keeping an eye on industrial production and housing numbers and better-than-expected number could extend gains for the dollar,” said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

During the week the rupee has depreciated by 14 paise.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Markets
foreign exchange market
currency values
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 17, 2020 5:52:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-drops-15-paise-to-settle-at-7108-against-usd/article30586774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY