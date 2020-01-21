Markets

Rupee dips 6 paise against U.S. Dollar in early trade

Market benchmark Sensex dropped over 200 points led by losses in index-heavyweights HDFC twins, Kotak Bank and ITC amid weak global cues

The Rupee depreciated by 6 paise to 71.17 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on Tuesday, tracking weak domestic equity market. However, a weak dollar against other major currencies overseas and softening crude prices restricted the rupee’s fall, dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local currency opened on a weak note at 71.17 and fell further to hit a low of 71.19 against the U.S. Dollar.

The domestic unit had settled at 71.11 against the American currency on Monday.

After hitting an intra-day low of 41,301.63, the 30-share BSE index pared losses to trade 86.90 points or 0.21% lower at 41,442.01. The broader NSE too was trading 18.90 points, or 0.15%, lower at 12,205.65.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 0.49% to $64.88 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.05% to 97.56.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the capital markets, putting in ₹5.87 crore on Monday, as per provisional data.

The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.64%.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 10:19:02 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/rupee-dips-6-paise-against-us-dollar-in-early-trade/article30612901.ece

