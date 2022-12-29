Rupee dips 2 paise to close at 82.82 against U.S. dollar

December 29, 2022 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Mumbai

The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled 2 paise lower at 82.82 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Thursday.

Traders said the domestic unit traded in a narrow range amid softening crude oil prices and weak dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 82.77 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 82.76 and a low of 82.86.

It finally ended at 82.82 against the American currency, registering a fall of 2 paise over its previous close of 82.80.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, declined 0.19% to 104.26.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 223.60 points or 0.37% higher at 61,133.88, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 68.50 points or 0.38% to 18,191.00.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, declined 1.71% to $81.84 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital markets on Wednesday as they offloaded shares worth ₹872.59 crore, according to exchange data.