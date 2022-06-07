Rupee declines 7 paise to close at ₹77.73 against US dollar 

Rupee declines 7 paise to close at ₹77.73 against U.S. dollar. File | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

June 07, 2022 16:19 IST

Persistent foreign capital outflows and elevated global crude oil prices impacted rupee, forex traders said

The rupee slipped 7 paise to close at ₹77.73 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday as a massive sell-off in domestic equities and stronger greenback overseas on investor sentiment.

Persistent foreign capital outflows and elevated global crude oil prices also impacted rupee, forex traders said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, rupee opened at ₹77.72 and witnessed an intra-day high of ₹77.69 and a low of ₹77.73 against the U.S. dollar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Rupee finally settled at ₹77.73, down 7 paise over its previous close of ₹77.66.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 567.98 points or 1.02 per cent lower at 55,107.34, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 153.20 points or 0.92 per cent to 16,416.35.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.22 per cent to 102.67.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, eased slightly by 0.37 per cent to $119.07 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹2,397.65 crore, as per exchange data.