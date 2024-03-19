ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee declines 5 paise to 82.95 against U.S. dollar on firm crude prices

March 19, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Mumbai

The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals

PTI

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The rupee declined 5 paise at 82.95 against the U.S. dollar on March 19 due to firm crude oil prices and foreign fund outflows.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 82.94 to a dollar, down 4 paise over the previous close of 82.90.

The local currency moved in a tight range of 82.93 to 82.95 to a dollar in early deals. The rupee traded at 82.95, down 5 paise, against the U.S. dollar at 9.15 a.m.

A stronger U.S. dollar and firm bond yields ahead of the U.S. Fed interest rate decision also weighed on the local unit, forex dealers said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies gained 0.20% to 103.64.

Brent crude, the global crude oil benchmark, also stayed above $86 per barrel to trade at around four-month high levels.

Losses in local stocks also weighed on the rupee. Benchmark BSE Sensex declined by 398.79 points or 0.55% to 72,349.63 while broader Nifty dropped 120.10 points or 0.54% to 21,935.60.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹2,051.09 crore on March 18, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US