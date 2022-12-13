Rupee declines 36 paise to end at 82.87 against U.S. dollar

December 13, 2022 04:26 pm | Updated 04:26 pm IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened lower at 82.63 against the greenback and witnessed a high of 82.60 and a low of 82.87

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee declined by 36 paise to close at 82.87 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on December 13, weighed down by persistent foreign capital outflows from the capital markets.

Risk aversion sentiment among investors ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate decision also impacted trading, Forex dealers said.

It finally settled at 82.87, down 36 paise over its previous close of 82.51.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15% to 104.98.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.73% to $79.32 per barrel.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 402.73 points or 0.65% higher at 62,533.30. The broader NSE Nifty rose 110.85 points or 0.60% to 18,608.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets on Monday as they offloaded shares worth ₹138.81 crore, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, retail inflation dipped below the RBI's upper tolerance level of 6% for the first time in 11 months in November as softening prices of food items brought relief, but the central bank may wait for more data before pausing hikes in interest rates.

As per the data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Monday, the consumer price index (CPI) based inflation declined for the second consecutive month to 5.88% in November, from 6.77% in October 2022. It was 4.91% in November last year.

India's industrial production contracted by 4% in October, the sharpest fall in 26 months, mainly due to a decline in output of manufacturing and subdued performance of mining and power generation sectors.

CONNECT WITH US