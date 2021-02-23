Rupee clocks marginal 3 paise gains at 72.46 against U.S. dollar

Mumbai

23 February 2021 16:50 IST

The rupee slipped from the day’s highest level but managed to eke out a marginal gain of 3 paise at 72.46 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on February 23, tracking muted domestic equities and stronger greenback against key rivals.

At the interbank Forex market, the local unit opened at 72.36 against the U.S. dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.31 and a low of 72.46.

It finally ended at 72.46 a dollar, registering a rise of 3 paise from its previous close.

Advertising

Advertising

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 72.49 against the American currency.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, advanced 0.16% to 90.15.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 7.09 points or 0.01% higher at 49,751.41, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 32.10 points or 0.22% to 14,707.80.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth ₹893.25 crore on Feb. 22, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.90% to $65.83 per barrel.