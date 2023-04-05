ADVERTISEMENT

Rupee climbs 30 paise to 82.02 against U.S. dollar

April 05, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Mumbai

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.08 and touched an intra-day high of 81.92

PTI

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee gained 30 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on April 5, as heavy buying in domestic equities bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, foreign capital inflows and a rising risk appetite also supported the domestic unit, Forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.08 and touched an intra-day high of 81.92 and a low of 82.20 against the greenback.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It finally settled at 82.02 (provisional), a rise of 30 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee closed at 82.32 against the dollar.

The Forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of "Mahavir Jayanti".

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.10% to 101.36.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 582.87 points or 0.99% to end at 59,689.31, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 159 points or 0.91% to 17,557.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.08% to $84.87 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they bought shares worth ₹321.93 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

currency values

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US