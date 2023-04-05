HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rupee climbs 30 paise to 82.02 against U.S. dollar

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.08 and touched an intra-day high of 81.92

April 05, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
File.

File. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The rupee gained 30 paise to close at 82.02 (provisional) against the U.S. dollar on April 5, as heavy buying in domestic equities bolstered investor sentiment.

Besides, foreign capital inflows and a rising risk appetite also supported the domestic unit, Forex dealers said.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened strong at 82.08 and touched an intra-day high of 81.92 and a low of 82.20 against the greenback.

It finally settled at 82.02 (provisional), a rise of 30 paise over its previous close.

In the previous session on Monday, the rupee closed at 82.32 against the dollar.

The Forex market was closed on Tuesday on account of "Mahavir Jayanti".

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, gained 0.10% to 101.36.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 582.87 points or 0.99% to end at 59,689.31, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped 159 points or 0.91% to 17,557.05.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures declined 0.08% to $84.87 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the capital markets on Monday as they bought shares worth ₹321.93 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

currency values

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.