Rupee appreciates 8 paise to 81.96 against U.S. dollar

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was up 0.44% at $74.51 per barrel

June 27, 2023 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
The rupee recovered 8 paise to 81.96 against the U.S. dollar in the early trade on June 27 after gains in domestic equities and a weak greenback in overseas markets.

The rupee recovered 8 paise to 81.96 against the U.S. dollar in the early trade on June 27 after gains in domestic equities and a weak greenback in overseas markets. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

The rupee recovered 8 paise to 81.96 against the U.S. dollar in the early trade on June 27 after gains in domestic equities and a weak greenback in overseas markets.

The domestic currency opened higher at 82.02 against the dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market. It moved in a tight range of 81.95 to 82.02 in the early trade.

The rupee traded at 81.96 against the U.S. dollar at 9.45 a.m., registering a gain of 8 paise over the previous close of 82.04.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, traded lower by 0.07% at 102.63.

Crude oil price benchmark Brent crude was up 0.44% at $74.51 per barrel.

"... 81.75-55 level appears more possible now, and we will switch to upside view if above 82.1 only," Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said.

In the domestic equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex rebounded 187.41 points or 0.30% to 63,157.41 points while the broader Nifty advanced 54.70 points or 0.29% to 18,745.90 points.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net sellers in the capital market on June 26 as they offloaded shares worth ₹409.43 crore, according to exchange data.

