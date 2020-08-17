Rupee 8 paise higher at 74.82 against U.S. Dollar in early trade

Mumbai

17 August 2020 10:49 IST

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback’s strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.09% to 93.01

The Rupee gained 8 paise to 74.82 against the U.S. Dollar in opening trade on Monday tracking positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 74.86 against the U.S. Dollar, gained further ground and touched 74.82 against the U.S. Dollar, registering a gain of 8 paise over its previous close.

It had settled at 74.90 against the U.S. Dollar on Friday.

“Asian currencies are stronger against the USD. Rupee is likely to continue to trade sideways. Likely range for today is 74.79-75.00,” said Abhishek Goenka, Founder and CEO, IFA Global.

Forex traders said positive trend in the equity markets, weak American currency and sustained foreign fund inflows supported the rupee, while U.S.-China concerns and rising COVID-19 cases are weighing on investor sentiment.

“The U.S. Dollar has started the week off on a weak note. U.S. real rates are still deep in negative territory and that could continue to weigh on the U.S. Dollar,” Goenka added.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was trading 31.30 points higher at 37,908.64, and the broader NSE Nifty advanced 22.45 points to 11,205.85.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹46.39 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 0.69% to $45.11 per barrel.