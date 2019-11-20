RIL shares surges about 4%, touch new 52-week high of ₹1,571.85

Shares of the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries (RIL) gained about 4% on Wednesday to touch its 52-week high of ₹1,571.85 in a firm Mumbai market on November 20.

RIL shares were trading up 3.5% at ₹1,562 in a firm Mumbai market on November 20, valuing the company at ₹9,90,197 crore, less than ₹10,000 crore away to touch the market capitalisation of ₹10 lakh crore.

RIL market capitalisation has already overtaken the market capitalisation of BP Plc. to enter the club of six elite global oil majors led by ExxonMobil with market capitalisation of about $290 billion.

Saudi Aramco's listing is expected to make it the most valued oil firm market capitalisation of about $1.7 trillion.

The surge in RIL's share made billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the richest Asian, overtaking Jack Ma of Alibaba Group, according to Bloomberg's billionaires index.

Surge in RIL's shares is also narrowing the gap with PetroChina Co., currently Asia’s biggest oil company by market capitalisation.