Repco Home Finance Q2 net dips 17% to ₹71 crore

Repco Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) standalone net profit for the second quarter ended September declined by 17% to ₹71 crore from the year-earlier period.

Interest income contracted to ₹306 crore from ₹321 crore, net interest income rose 4.8% to ₹145 crore, while net interest margin stood at 4.8%, the lender said in a statement.

Loan sanctions increased 58% to ₹830 crore, while disbursements grew by 54% to ₹746 crore. Loan spread remained healthy at 3.4%.

RHFL’s overall loan book stood at ₹12,068 crore. Loans to the self-employed segment accounted for 51% and loans against property 20%.

The gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio stood at 6.5% and net NPA at 3.8%. The company made cumulative ECL provisions of ₹513 crore and had restructured loans of ₹709 crore.

RHFL reported a capital adequacy ratio of 34%.