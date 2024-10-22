The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) added 13 entities/platforms/websites to the Alert List of unauthorised Forex trading platforms.
These include:
- Ranger Capital https://www.rangercapital.net
- TDFX https://www.tdfx.exchange
- Inefex https://www.inefex.com/international
- YorkerFX https://yorkermarkets.com
- Growline https://grow-line.org
- Think Markets https://www.thinkmarkets.com
- Smart Prop Trader https://www.smartproptrader.com
- FundedNext https://fundednext.com
- Weltrade https://www.weltrade.com
- FreshForex https://freshforex.com
- FX Road https://www.fxroad.com
- DBG Markets https://www.dbgmarketsglobal.com
- Plusonetrade https://www.plusonetrade.com