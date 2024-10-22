The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday (October 22, 2024) added 13 entities/platforms/websites to the Alert List of unauthorised Forex trading platforms.

These include:

Ranger Capital https://www.rangercapital.net TDFX https://www.tdfx.exchange Inefex https://www.inefex.com/international YorkerFX https://yorkermarkets.com Growline https://grow-line.org Think Markets https://www.thinkmarkets.com Smart Prop Trader https://www.smartproptrader.com FundedNext https://fundednext.com Weltrade https://www.weltrade.com FreshForex https://freshforex.com FX Road https://www.fxroad.com DBG Markets https://www.dbgmarketsglobal.com Plusonetrade https://www.plusonetrade.com

