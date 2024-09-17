PM Gadgil Jewellers lists at a 75% premium in stock market debut

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) listed on the BSE at a premium of 75% at ₹834 as compared with issue price of ₹480.

But the stock closed at ₹792.80 which is about 65% more than the issue price and 4.94% less than the listing price.

“We want to further leverage this platform [exchange] to strengthen our brand and grow more ….and add value to all our stake holders” said Saurabh Gadgil, Managing Director, PN Gadgil Jewelers Ltd while speaking at the listing ceremony.

PN Gadgil opened bids for its ₹1100 crore IPO on September 10 which closed on September 12, 2024.

