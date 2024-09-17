ADVERTISEMENT

PM Gadgil Jewellers lists at a 75% premium in stock market debut

Published - September 17, 2024 06:29 pm IST

PN Gadgil opened bids for its ₹1100 crore IPO on September 10 which closed on September 12, 2024.

The Hindu Bureau

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) listed on the BSE at a premium of 75% at ₹834 as compared with issue price of ₹480.

But the stock closed at ₹792.80 which is about 65% more than the issue price and 4.94% less than the listing price.

“We want to further leverage this platform [exchange] to strengthen our brand and grow more ….and add value to all our stake holders” said Saurabh Gadgil, Managing Director, PN Gadgil Jewelers Ltd while speaking at the listing ceremony.

