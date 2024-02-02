GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Paytm shares tank another 20%; hit fresh lower circuit limit

Shares of One97 Communications plummeted 20% on Thursday as well

February 02, 2024 10:58 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a road side stall in Mumbai.

A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a road side stall in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

Shares of One97 Communications Ltd, which owns Paytm brand, slumped another 20% on February 2, as the RBI has directed Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

The stock tanked 20% to ₹487.05 — its lowest trading permissible limit for the day — at the BSE.

On the NSE, it tumbled 20% to hit the lower circuit limit of ₹487.20.

Shares of One97 Communications plummeted 20% on Thursday as well.

In two days, the company's market capitalisation (mcap) eroded by ₹17,378.41 crore to ₹30,931.59 crore.

Fintech firm Paytm sees an impact of ₹300-500 crore on its annual operational profit, as its customers will not be able to add money to their wallets, FASTags etc as RBI barred Paytm Payments Bank Ltd from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account.

The central bank on Wednesday barred PPBL from accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer account, prepaid instruments, wallets, and FASTags, among others after February 29, 2024.

Till then, customers can add money as well as withdraw money from the Paytm wallet and PPBL account.

RBI said the action against PPBL followed a comprehensive system audit report and subsequent compliance validation report of external auditors.

One97 Communications Ltd (OCL) holds a 49 per cent stake in PPBL but classifies it as an associate of the company and not as a subsidiary.

