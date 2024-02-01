GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Paytm shares slump 20%; hit lower circuit limit

The company's market capitalisation also eroded by ₹9,646.31 crore to ₹38,663.69 crore in early trade.

February 01, 2024 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Paytm shares cracked 20% to ₹608.80 — its lower circuit limit — on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 19.99% to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day of ₹609.

Paytm shares cracked 20% to ₹608.80 — its lower circuit limit — on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 19.99% to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day of ₹609. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Shares of One97 Communications Limited (OCL), which owns Paytm brand, plummeted 20% on February 1 as the RBI directed Paytm Payments Bank Limited (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts, wallets, FASTags and other instruments after February 29.

The stock cracked 20% to ₹608.80 — its lower circuit limit — on the BSE. At the NSE, it tumbled 19.99% to hit the lowest trading permissible limit for the day of ₹609. The company's market capitalisation (Mcap) also eroded by ₹9,646.31 crore to ₹38,663.69 crore in early trade. However, any interest, cashbacks, or refunds may be credited back to customers anytime.

“The direction follows persistent non-compliances and continued material supervisory concerns,” the Central bank said in a statement.

RBI also said the 'nodal accounts' of OCL and Paytm Payments Services are to be terminated at the earliest, in any case not later than February 29, 2024.

OCL, which owns Paytm brand, holds a 49% stake in PPBL but classifies it as an associate of the company and not as a subsidiary. The RBI's order will have an impact of ₹300-500 crore on annual operational profit of the company.

"Depending on the nature of the resolution, the company expects this action to have a worst case impact of ₹300-500 crore on its annual EBITDA going forward. However, the company expects to continue on its trajectory to improve its profitability," Paytm said in a regulatory filing.

Related Topics

economy, business and finance / business (general) / financial markets / market and exchange / stocks / stock activity / stock exchanges

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.