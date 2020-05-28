Patanjali Ayurved’s ₹250 crore NCD issue fully subscribed within minutes of opening

Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved’s ₹250 crore debentures issue got fully subscribed within three minutes of opening on Thursday.

“This is historic that our maiden issue of ₹250 crore NCD is fully subscribed within 3 minutes of opening of the issue... This shows the excitement and faith of investors, said Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna.

The Haridwar-based firm will use this fund for working capital requirement and strengthening of its supply chain network.

“This is a reflection of trust of billions, which has made Patanjali the most trusted brand of India and has made Swadeshi Movement led by Swami Ramdev a must for Strong and self-reliant India,” Mr. Balkrishna added.

This is the first ever bond issue by Patanjali Ayurveda, which has become one of the leading companies in the FMCG segment in recent years.

Patanjali’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) carry a coupon rate of 10.10% with a tenure of three years. The maturity date is May 28, 2023.

The NCDs would be listed on the stock exchanges and are redeemable.

The debenture has been rated as AA by Brickwork.

Several companies are raising money from the market through dentures as they are facing a liquidity crunch. Companies need funds to resume their production capacity and refill and augment their supply pipelines.

In December last year, Patanjali had completed acquisition of bankrupt Ruchi Soya for ₹4,350 crore, maker of soya food brand Nutrela through an insolvency process.