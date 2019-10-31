Onion, tomato prices continue to rule high at ₹60-70 per kg in Delhi

Onion and tomato prices continue to remain high in the range of ₹60-70 per kg in the retail markets of the national capital despite government measures.

The two kitchen staples are being sold at up to ₹70 per kg, depending on the quality and locality, as per trade data.

The data, maintained by the Consumer Affairs Ministry, also showed retail price of onion ruling high at ₹55 per kg and tomato at ₹53 per kg in the national capital region (NCR).

The rates have remained high in the last one month even though the government has boosted supplies in the national capital through the State-owned Mother Dairy’s Safal outlets, cooperatives Nafed and NCCF.

Safal, through its 400-odd outlets, is selling onion at ₹23.90 per kg and tomato at ₹55 per kg to provide relief to consumers from rising prices. The onion is being provided from the government’s buffer stock.

The price rise in these two perishable vegetables was due to supply disruption in the wake of heavy rains and floods in the main growing States like Maharashtra and Karnataka.

With arrival of fresh kharif (summer) crop, a senior Consumer Affairs Ministry official said the prices of these two commodities are expected to cool down in the coming days.

“The supply to northern parts of the country has been affected. The situation should improve in the next 10 days. There will be some moderation in prices,” the official said.

Prices of onion and tomatoes had started moderating but sudden heavy rains in key growing States put pressure on the supply and retail prices, according to the official.