SoftBank-backed Ola Electric Mobility's shares rose 10% in their trading debut on Friday (August 9, 2024), valuing the company at ₹369.45 billion ($4.40 billion) after the first stock offering by a pure-play electric vehicle maker in India.

ADVERTISEMENT

The stock had listed flat to its initial offer price at ₹76 on the National Stock Exchange in a broader market that was up 1%. Ola Electric's $734 million initial public offering, India's biggest so far in 2024, drew about $1.8 billion in bids this week.

With a 39% market share, Ola Electric dominates sales of electric scooters in India, after launching its first model just three years ago. However, while Ola's revenues have soared, it is yet to report a profit.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the year to the end of March 2024, the company's sales grew 90% from the previous year, but its losses widened by 8%.

The company, whose share from the IPO was about $660 million, is planning to invest most of the proceeds in research and development and its battery cell manufacturing unit.

Ola Electric has pinned its profitability on manufacturing its own battery cells for its scooters, which should make them more affordable. It is targeting commercial production of the battery cells by early 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.