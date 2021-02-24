NSE tech glitch resolved, trading resumes at 3.45 p.m.

Mumbai The country’s largest stock exchange NSE on February 24 said trading resumed at 3.45 p.m. after activity ca.m.e to a halt at 11.40 a.m. due to connectivity issues.
Both NSE and BSE said their equity and derivatives markets will remain open till 5 p.m..
“BSE equity and equity derivatives markets will remain open till 5 p.m. today as decided jointly between exchanges today. All other markets timings will remain as normal,” BSE said in a statement.
According to an NSE notification, futures and options (F&O) and normal market operations resumed at 3.45 p.m. and will close at 5 p.m.
“NSE has multiple telecom links with two service providers to ensure redundancy and we have received communication from both the telecom service providers that there are issues with their links due to which there is an impact on NSE system,” a statement from an NSE spokesperson said earlier in the day.
In June 2020, NSE had suffered a technical glitch. At that time, its bank option segment prices were not reflecting on the terminal linked to the exchange.
In September 2019 too, the bourse’s system faced a trading outage as investors were unable to place orders in the final minutes of the trade.
