Markets

NSE defends response to shutdown

The NSE on Friday defended its reopening the market after an unexpected shutdown this week, amid criticism about how it handled the situation.

“This communication was done only after there was visibility and clarity on resumption of services and any prior communication would not have been appropriate,” the NSE said in a statement. The exchange also said it decided to continue with its primary systems and not activate its disaster recovery site on Wednesday after evaluating all options to resume trading “at the earliest with least disruption.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2021 5:28:21 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/nse-defends-response-to-shutdown/article33944750.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY