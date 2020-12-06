Markets

November blues for gold

B. Krishnakumar 06 December 2020 23:38 IST
Updated: 06 December 2020 16:48 IST

A move past $1,890 would indicate the potential for a much higher price.

Precious metals took a knock in November with Comex gold witnessing its worst month in four years. The improvement in economic fundamentals across the globe, along with progress in COVID-19 vaccine development played a key role in pulling down the price of precious metals in November.

Comex gold closed 5.3% lower to settle at $1,780.9 an ounce. Comex silver lost 4.7% to settle at $22.53 an ounce.

In the domestic market, MCX gold futures lost 5.7% to close at ₹47,918 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures closed 3.6% lower to end at ₹60,222 a kg.

As anticipated, Comex gold ruled weak and dropped way below the target zone of $1,825-$1,840. As the target has been achieved, there is a possibility of a short-term bounce in price. A rise to $1,865-1,870 appears likely in the short-term.

A move past $1,890 would indicate the potential for a much higher price. On the other hand, a fall below $1,770 would indicate the resumption of the recent downtrend.

Comex silver, too, ruled weak and almost achieved the target of $21.5-22 an ounce. The short-term outlook is positive and a rise to $25.6-25.9 appears likely. A move above $24.4 would confirm the positive outlook. The outlook would be invalidated if the price falls below $22.3.

Mirroring the global trend, MCX gold, too, ruled weak and achieved the downside target of ₹47,000-47,500. The short-term trend is positive and the price could rise to ₹49,900-50,900. A drop below ₹48,300 would invalidate this outlook.

As anticipated, MCX Silver was confined to the trading range of ₹56,000-64,200. The short-term outlook is positive and a rise to ₹66,300-67,000 appears likely. A move past ₹64,000 would strengthen this outlook. A fall below ₹58,500 would be a sign of weakness and could push MCX Silver to lower levels.

To summarise, precious metals appear poised to seek higher levels in the short-term. However, it remains to be seen if this upside potential can morph into a more sustainable uptrend.

(The author is a Chennai- based analyst/trader. The views and opinion featured in this column are based on the analysis of short-term price movement in gold and silver futures at Comex and MCX. This is not meant to be trading or investment advice)

