Markets

NMDC Q3 net profit declines

more-in

Public sector mining major NMDC has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹1,394.40 crore for the quarter ended December or a little over 11% from the year earlier period’s ₹1,569.77 crore.

The decline in net profit came in the back of a drop in the revenue from operations during the quarter to ₹3,006.38 crore (₹3,649.44 crore). Total income was ₹3136.59 crore (₹3,785.73 crore). On a standalone basis, the net profit (from continuing operations) declined 12.69% to ₹1,376.57 crore (₹1,576.77 crore).

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹5.29 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each for 2019-2020.

Chairman-cum-managing director N. Baijendra Kumar said NDMC would not only surpass last year’s performance but also excel the targets set for the year. The company’s share closed with a gain of 1.88% at ₹116.30 apiece.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business Markets
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2020 10:48:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/nmdc-q3-net-profit-declines/article30755228.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY