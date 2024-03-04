Nifty hits fresh all-time high level in early trade; Sensex climbs 178 points

March 04, 2024 10:08 am | Updated 10:08 am IST - Mumbai

Equity benchmark indices climbed in early trade on March 4, with the Nifty hitting its fresh all-time high level, amid a rally in global markets.

Optimistic investors' sentiment after impressive GDP data has propelled rally in the equity markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 177.73 points to 73,983.88 in early trade. The Nifty hit its all-time high level of 22,440.90.

Among the Sensex firms, NTPC, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, IndusInd Bank and Maruti were the biggest gainers.

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Titan and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green while Hong Kong quoted lower.

The US markets ended with gains on Friday.

In a special trading session on Saturday, the BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08% to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18% to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.11% to $83.64 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹81.87 crore on Saturday, according to exchange data.

