Nifty falls below the 8,000-mark for the first time since December 2016

Benchmark equity indices lost over 7% in the first few minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Nifty falling below the 8,000-mark for the first time since December 2016.
At 9:25 a.m., the Nifty was trading at 7,861, down 608 points or 7.18%. The Sensex plunged 2,119 points or 7.34% to fall below the 27,000-mark at 26,750.
More than 1,100 stocks lost ground during the morning session as against less than 150 declines.
All thr 30 constituents of the Sensex pack were in the red with stocks like IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank all shedding more than 10% each.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.