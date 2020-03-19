Markets

Nifty falls below the 8,000-mark for the first time since December 2016

A view of the BSE building in Mumbai.

Benchmark equity indices lost over 7% in the first few minutes of the trading session on Thursday with the Nifty falling below the 8,000-mark for the first time since December 2016.

At 9:25 a.m., the Nifty was trading at 7,861, down 608 points or 7.18%. The Sensex plunged 2,119 points or 7.34% to fall below the 27,000-mark at 26,750.

More than 1,100 stocks lost ground during the morning session as against less than 150 declines.

All thr 30 constituents of the Sensex pack were in the red with stocks like IndusInd Bank, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank all shedding more than 10% each.

