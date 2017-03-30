Nifty ends at record high, Sensex up 116 pts

Benchmark Nifty closed at an all-time high of 9,173.75 while the Sensex rose for the third straight session today on optimism surrounding the GST amid expiry of derivatives contracts.
The broad-based NSE Nifty edged higher by 29.95 points, or 0.33% higher to a record closing of 9,173.75 after hovering between 9,183.15 and 9,136.35.
This is Nifty’s highest closing since March 17, when it had ended at 9,160.05.
The 30-share Sensex, after touching the day’s high of 29,684.54, succumbed to profit-booking and hit a low of 29,521.65 before settling 115.99 points, or 0.39 per cent higher at 29,647.42.
The gauge had gained 294.28 points in the previous two sessions.
The Lok Sabha on Wednesday cleared four GST legislations to pave the way for the rollout of the new indirect tax regime from July 1, boosting market sentiment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor