January 23, 2024 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - BENGALURU

Indian shares opened higher on January 23, boosted by a rise in energy stocks, while shares of Zee Entertainment fell sharply after Japan's Sony scrapped plans of a $10 billion merger of its India unit with the broadcaster.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.8% to 21,745.05 points and the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.82% to 72,012.04, as of 9:16 a.m. IST.

