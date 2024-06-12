ADVERTISEMENT

NBCC gets ₹100 crore contract from Oil India to build centralised core repository with lab facilities

Published - June 12, 2024 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

In a statement, NBCC said it has inked an MoU with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam.

PTI

State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has bagged a ₹100 crore contract from Oil India to construct a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities, in Guwahati in Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement on June 12, NBCC said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam. "This work is valued at ₹100 crore approximately," it added.

The MoU was signed by SalomaYomdo, ED (E&D), OIL and Pradeep Sharma, ED (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL, K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC and other senior-level officials from both the organisation.

NBCC and OIL are also in the final stages of discussion for undertaking various other works, such as the execution of a hospital, group housing, guest house, installation of solar rooftop panels etc., in Assam. "The anticipated value of these works is ₹900 crore approximately." In the recent past, NBCC has received a work order from Kochi Metro Rail Limted valuing ₹700 crore for developing 17.4 acres in Kakkanad and Ernakulam, Kerala.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Similarly, NBCC will also be executing the construction of a boy's hostel for Hindu College, University of Delhi with an approximate value of ₹70 crore. The company will also be executing the construction of office-cum-training institute of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad with an approximate value of ₹9 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US