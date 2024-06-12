GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NBCC gets ₹100 crore contract from Oil India to build centralised core repository with lab facilities

In a statement, NBCC said it has inked an MoU with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam.

Published - June 12, 2024 04:34 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

State-owned NBCC (India) Limited has bagged a ₹100 crore contract from Oil India to construct a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities, in Guwahati in Assam.

In a statement on June 12, NBCC said it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Oil India for the construction of a centralised core repository with advanced laboratory facilities at Guwahati in Assam. "This work is valued at ₹100 crore approximately," it added.

The MoU was signed by SalomaYomdo, ED (E&D), OIL and Pradeep Sharma, ED (Engg.), NBCC in the presence of Ranjit Rath, CMD, OIL, K. P. Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC, Saleem Ahmad, Director (Projects), NBCC and other senior-level officials from both the organisation.

NBCC and OIL are also in the final stages of discussion for undertaking various other works, such as the execution of a hospital, group housing, guest house, installation of solar rooftop panels etc., in Assam. "The anticipated value of these works is ₹900 crore approximately." In the recent past, NBCC has received a work order from Kochi Metro Rail Limted valuing ₹700 crore for developing 17.4 acres in Kakkanad and Ernakulam, Kerala.

Similarly, NBCC will also be executing the construction of a boy's hostel for Hindu College, University of Delhi with an approximate value of ₹70 crore. The company will also be executing the construction of office-cum-training institute of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad with an approximate value of ₹9 crore.

