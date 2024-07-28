ADVERTISEMENT

Market capitalisation of six of top-10 valued firms jumps ₹1.85 lakh crore; LIC, Infosys biggest winners

Published - July 28, 2024 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

The valuation of LIC surged from ₹44,907.49 crore to ₹7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added ₹35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at ₹7,80,062.35 crore.

PTI

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%.

The valuation of LIC surged from ₹44,907.49 crore to ₹7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added ₹35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at ₹7,80,062.35 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Markets rebound in early trade after five days of slump

ITC’s valuation soared by ₹35,363.32 crore to ₹6,28,042.62 crore. The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped from ₹30,826.1 crore to ₹15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed from ₹30,282.99 crore to ₹8,62,211.38 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied ₹8,140.69 crore to ₹12,30,842.03 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

However, the Mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹62,008.68 crore to ₹20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹28,511.07 crore to ₹8,50,020.53 crore.

Stock markets fall for 4th day on selling in banking shares, STT hike

State Bank of India’s Mcap declined by ₹23,427.1 crore to ₹7,70,149.39 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation went down by ₹3,500.89 crore to ₹6,37,150.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US