Market capitalisation of six of top-10 valued firms jumps ₹1.85 lakh crore; LIC, Infosys biggest winners

The valuation of LIC surged from ₹44,907.49 crore to ₹7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added ₹35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at ₹7,80,062.35 crore.

Published - July 28, 2024 11:09 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%. File

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The combined market valuation of six of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,85,186.51 crore last week, with Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) and Infosys emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 728.07 points or 0.90%.

The valuation of LIC surged from ₹44,907.49 crore to ₹7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys added ₹35,665.92 crore to its market valuation at ₹7,80,062.35 crore.

ITC’s valuation soared by ₹35,363.32 crore to ₹6,28,042.62 crore. The market capitalisation (Mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped from ₹30,826.1 crore to ₹15,87,598.71 crore and that of Bharti Airtel climbed from ₹30,282.99 crore to ₹8,62,211.38 crore. HDFC Bank’s valuation rallied ₹8,140.69 crore to ₹12,30,842.03 crore.

However, the Mcap of Reliance Industries tumbled by ₹62,008.68 crore to ₹20,41,821.06 crore. The valuation of ICICI Bank declined by ₹28,511.07 crore to ₹8,50,020.53 crore.

State Bank of India’s Mcap declined by ₹23,427.1 crore to ₹7,70,149.39 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation went down by ₹3,500.89 crore to ₹6,37,150.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

