Mcap of eight of top-10 firms rises by ₹2.10 lakh crore; TCS and LIC leading gains

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10%. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on July 19.

Stock markets were closed on July 17 on account of Muharram.

ADVERTISEMENT

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed from ₹42,639.16 crore to ₹15,56,772.61 crore.

The market capitalization (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged from ₹36,748.23 crore to ₹7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's mcap climbed ₹26,372.23 crore to ₹7,93,576.49 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hindustan Unilever's mcap soared ₹24,494.49 crore to ₹6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped ₹19,420.52 crore to ₹5,92,679.30 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top-10 table, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.