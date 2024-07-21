Mcap of eight of top-10 firms rises by ₹2.10 lakh crore; TCS and LIC leading gains

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10%. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on July 19.

Stock markets were closed on July 17 on account of Muharram.

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed from ₹42,639.16 crore to ₹15,56,772.61 crore.

The market capitalization (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged from ₹36,748.23 crore to ₹7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added ₹33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to ₹7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India's mcap climbed ₹26,372.23 crore to ₹7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever's mcap soared ₹24,494.49 crore to ₹6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped ₹19,420.52 crore to ₹5,92,679.30 crore.

The market valuation of Bharti Airtel went up by ₹16,223.03 crore to ₹8,31,928.39 crore, and that of ICICI Bank climbed ₹10,863.44 crore to ₹8,78,531.60 crore.

However, the market valuation of Reliance Industries diminished by ₹56,799.01 crore to ₹21,03,829.74 crore.

The mcap of HDFC Bank declined by ₹13,124.01 crore to ₹12,22,701.34 crore.

In the top-10 table, Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.