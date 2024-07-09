Mcap of BSE-listed firms at record high of ₹451.27 lakh cr

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms on July 9 hit a fresh lifetime high of ₹451.27 lakh crore on a day when the BSE Sensex reached a record closing level.

The 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 391.26 points or 0.49% to settle at a new closing peak of 80,351.64. During the day, it jumped 436.79 points, or 0.54%, to hit a new lifetime high of 80,397.17.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit an all-time high of ₹4,51,27,853.30 crore ($5.41 trillion) and investors’ wealth also went up ₹1.56 lakh crore on July 9.

“After consolidating in the last few days, markets bounced back to make fresh highs amid buying seen in index heavyweights,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Top gainers and losers

Among Sensex components, Maruti Suzuki India jumped 6.60% amid reports that the U.P. Government waived registration taxes on hybrid cars as part of its initiative to promote environmentally friendly vehicles in the State. Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Sun Pharma, Titan, Tata Motors, and Nestle were the other big gainers. Reliance Industries, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bajaj Finance, and JSW Steel were among the laggards.

Among the indices, auto jumped 2.17%, consumer durables (2.01%), realty (1.23%), consumer discretionary (1.21%), healthcare (1%), and utilities (0.76%). Telecommunication, capital goods, and teck were the laggards.

A total of 2,010 stocks advanced while 1,924 declined and 92 remained unchanged on the BSE. Also, 320 stocks hit their upper circuit limit while 242 firms hit the lower circuit levels.

“Both domestic and global factors continue to drive the market momentum. Currently, consumption sectors like FMCG and auto are leading the gains, buoyed by progress in monsoon and kharif sowing,” Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said.

