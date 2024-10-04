GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets turn topsy-turvy; Sensex, Nifty slump nearly 1% on FII outflows, West Asia tensions

Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98% to settle at 81,688.45 while Nifty slumped 200.25 points or 0.79% to 25,049.85

Updated - October 04, 2024 04:29 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1% in a topsy-turvy trading session on Friday (October 4, 2024), dragged by intense selling in FMCG, auto and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign capital outflows. File

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1% in a topsy-turvy trading session on Friday (October 4, 2024), dragged by intense selling in FMCG, auto and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign capital outflows. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty slumped nearly 1% in a topsy-turvy trading session on Friday (October 4, 2024), dragged by intense selling in FMCG, auto and energy stocks amid escalating tensions in West Asia and persistent foreign capital outflows.

Besides, a spike in global crude prices on supply uncertainty due to geopolitical tensions dented market sentiments, traders said.

Sensex, Nifty slump over 2% as Middle East conflict deepens

Falling for the fifth day running, the BSE Sensex tumbled 808.65 points or 0.98% to settle at 81,688.45. The benchmark hit a low of 81,532.68 and a high of 83,368.32 during the day, reflecting a wild swing of 1,835.64 points.

The NSE Nifty slumped 200.25 points or 0.79% to 25,049.85. Intra-day, it hit a low of 24,966.80 and a high of 25,485.05.

From the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Nestle, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Hindustan Unilever, ITC, and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Sensex, Nifty fall over 2% on war fears, curbs on F&O trading

In contrast, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Consultancy Services and State Bank of India were among the gainers.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 15,243.27 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled in the positive territory. Markets in mainland China are closed due to a holiday.

European markets were trading higher in mid-session deals. The US markets ended lower on Thursday.

"The last three days have witnessed huge FII selling of ₹30,614 crore in the cash market. FIIs are moving money from expensive India to cheap Hong Kong on expectations that the monetary, and fiscal stimulus being implemented by the Chinese authorities will stimulate the Chinese economy and improve the earnings of Chinese companies.

"It remains to be seen how this Chinese recovery hopes to play out," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.99 per cent to $78.39 a barrel.

Falling for the fourth straight session on Thursday, the BSE benchmark Sensex tumbled 1,769.19 points or 2.10 per cent to settle at 82,497.10. During the day, it plummeted 1,832.27 points or 2.17 per cent to 82,434.02.

The Nifty slumped 546.80 points or 2.12 per cent to 25,250.10.

Published - October 04, 2024 04:26 pm IST

Related Topics

stock activity / stock exchanges / stocks

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.