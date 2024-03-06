ADVERTISEMENT

Markets trade lower on weak global trends

March 06, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:03 am IST - Mumbai

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 229.04 points to 73,448.09. The Nifty slipped 63.15 points to 22,293.15.

PTI

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Equity benchmark indices traded lower in early trade on Wednesday amid weak trends from the U.S. markets and selling in IT stocks.

Extending its previous day's decline, the 30-share BSE Sensex went lower by 229.04 points to 73,448.09. The Nifty slipped 63.15 points to 22,293.15.

Among the Sensex firms, Power Grid, Tata Steel, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, NTPC, State Bank of India and Bajaj Finserv were the laggards.

Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asian markets, Seoul and Tokyo quoted lower while Shanghai and Hong Kong traded with gains.

The US markets ended lower on Tuesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 0.13% to $82.15 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth ₹574.28 crore on Tuesday, according to exchange data.

Taking a breather after a record-breaking rally, the BSE benchmark declined 195.16 points or 0.26% to settle at 73,677.13 on Tuesday. The Nifty dipped 49.30 points or 0.22% to 22,356.30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

financial markets

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US