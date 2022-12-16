  1. EPaper
Markets trade lower in early trade

The 30-share BSE benchmark index fell 385.38 points to 61,413.65 in early trade

December 16, 2022 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty declined in early trade on Friday amid weak trends in global markets and sell-off in IT counters.

The 30-share BSE benchmark index fell 385.38 points to 61,413.65 in early trade. The broader NSE Nifty declined 115.35 points to 18,299.55.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Mahindra & Mahindra were the major laggards. Larsen & Toubro, Reliance Industries, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were among the winners.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, and Shanghai were trading lower, while Hong Kong was quoted in the green.

The U.S. markets had ended sharply lower on Thursday.

The BSE benchmark Sensex had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40% to settle at 61,799.03 on Thursday. The Nifty plummeted 245.40 points or 1.32% to end at 18,414.90.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.05% to $81.17 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹710.74 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.

