ADVERTISEMENT

Markets trade higher in early trade; Nifty tests 17k level

March 29, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Mumbai

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 218.68 points to 57,832.40 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 71.5 points to 17,023.20

PTI

File image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices were trading in the positive territory in early trade on March 29 amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in HDFC twins.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 218.68 points to 57,832.40 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 71.5 points to 17,023.20.

ALSO READ
Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the major gainers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Seoul and Shanghai quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended lower on Tuesday.

"In the absence of near-term cues, the market is likely to remain range-bound for some days before taking a new direction. Cues from the mother market U.S. on inflation, the Fed response and the banking crisis-related news will weigh on markets in the near-term," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex ended 40.14 points or 0.07% lower at 57,613.72 on March 28. The Nifty went lower by 34 points or 0.20% to finish at 16,951.70.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.19% to $78.80 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned buyers on March 28 as they bought equities worth ₹1,531.13 crore, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US