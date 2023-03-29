HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets trade higher in early trade; Nifty tests 17k level

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 218.68 points to 57,832.40 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 71.5 points to 17,023.20

March 29, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
File image.

File image. | Photo Credit: PTI

Benchmark indices were trading in the positive territory in early trade on March 29 amid fresh foreign fund inflows and buying in HDFC twins.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 218.68 points to 57,832.40 in initial trade. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 71.5 points to 17,023.20.

ALSO READ
Sensex, Nifty close marginally down in volatile trade

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Technologies, Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank, and HDFC were the major gainers.

IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Axis Bank were the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan and Hong Kong were trading in the green while Seoul and Shanghai quoted lower.

The U.S. markets ended lower on Tuesday.

"In the absence of near-term cues, the market is likely to remain range-bound for some days before taking a new direction. Cues from the mother market U.S. on inflation, the Fed response and the banking crisis-related news will weigh on markets in the near-term," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The Sensex ended 40.14 points or 0.07% lower at 57,613.72 on March 28. The Nifty went lower by 34 points or 0.20% to finish at 16,951.70.

Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.19% to $78.80 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned buyers on March 28 as they bought equities worth ₹1,531.13 crore, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

financial markets / market and exchange / stocks

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.