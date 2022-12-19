Markets trade higher in early trade

December 19, 2022 10:48 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - MUMBAI

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

PTI

Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks climbed in early trade on Monday, bouncing back after falling in the previous two trading sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex advanced 127.48 points to 61,465.29 after a positive beginning. The broader NSE Nifty climbed 37.85 points to 18,306.85.

From the Sensex pack, Power Grid, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Mahindra & Mahindra and HDFC were the major winners.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, Larsen & Toubro were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong were trading lower.

The U.S. markets had ended lower on Friday.

The BSE benchmark fell 461.22 points or 0.75% to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. The Nifty declined 145.90 points or 0.79% to end at 18,269.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.10% to $79.91 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹1,975.44 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US