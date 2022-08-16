Markets trade firm; Sensex climbs over 395 points in early trade

NSE Nifty climbed 105.2 points to 17,803.35

PTI Mumbai
August 16, 2022 10:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), in Mumbai, India, on September 24, 2021. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Equity benchmarks on Tuesday started the trade on a firm note with the Sensex climbing over 395 points helped by buying in HDFC twins, foreign fund inflows and falling crude oil prices.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 30-share BSE benchmark index was trading 395.29 points higher at 59,858.07 during the early trade. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 105.2 points to 17,803.35.

From the Sensex pack, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle India, Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the lead gainers.

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel and Tata Steel were the laggards.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In Asia, Seoul and Shanghai were trading higher, while Tokyo and Hong Kong quoted lower in mid-session deals.

Markets on the Wall Street had ended higher on Monday.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Stock markets were closed on Monday on account of Independence Day.

The 30-share BSE index had ended 130.18 points or 0.22% higher at 59,462.78 on Friday. The Nifty had advanced 39.15 points or 0.22% to 17,698.15.

Meanwhile, the international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.31% lower at $94.25 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital market as they purchased shares worth ₹3,040.46 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
stocks
stock broking
stock splits
stock options
stock activity
financing and stock offering
stock exchanges
economy, business and finance
business (general)
finance (general)

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app