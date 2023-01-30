HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets trade firm in early trade

Sensex rose 98.89 points to 59,429.79, and Nifty gained 46.35 points to 17,650.70

January 30, 2023 10:54 am | Updated 11:41 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai on Jan. 27, 2023.

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai on Jan. 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Equity benchmarks climbed in early trade on January 30, bouncing back from a two-day sharp fall in the market.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex rose 98.89 points to 59,429.79. The broader NSE Nifty gained 46.35 points to 17,650.70.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, NTPC, ITC, UltraTech Cement, State Bank of India, Maruti and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the major winners.

Power Grid, Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Titan, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul and Hong Kong were trading lower, while Tokyo and Shanghai quoted in the green.

Markets in the U.S. had ended higher on January 27.

The Sensex had tanked 874.16 points or 1.45% to settle at 59,330.90 on Friday. The Nifty fell 287.60 points or 1.61% to end at 17,604.35.

International oil benchmark Brent crude dipped 0.17% to $86.51 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹5,977.86 crore on January 27, according to exchange data.

Meanwhile, shares of Adani Group companies witnessed mixed trends in early trade on January 30, with flagship Adani Enterprises surging 10% even as most of the group firms fell, a day after it released a 413-page response to allegations of wrongdoing by U.S.-based short seller Hindenburg Research.

Four of the Adani Group companies were in the positive territory, while at least five others were in the red amid a positive trend in the broader market.

"During the week, interest-rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, Union Budget presentation, and the January automobile sales data would determine the mood of the markets," said Prashanth Tapse- Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

Related Topics

stocks / stock broking / stock splits / stock options / stock activity / financing and stock offering / stock exchanges / economy, business and finance / finance (general) / business (general)

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.