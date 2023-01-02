HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Markets trade firm in early trade

Sensex climbed to 60,964.27, and Nifty advanced to 18,153.20

January 02, 2023 10:30 am | Updated 10:30 am IST - Mumbai

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only.

Equity benchmarks started the first day of trade of the New Year on a positive note amid buying in index majors Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 123.53 points to 60,964.27 on Monday. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 47.9 points to 18,153.20.

From the Sensex pack, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank and UltraTech Cement were the major winners.

Asian Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Power Grid were the major laggards.

Robust GST collections last month indicate the resilience of the economy, said V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew 15% to ₹1.49 lakh crore in December 2022, indicating improved manufacturing output and consumption demand, besides better compliance.

Citing the GST collection figures, Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities said, for the time being, investors can heave a sigh of relief.

Elsewhere in Asia, equity markets in Seoul traded lower.

Markets in the U.S. ended lower on Friday.

The BSE benchmark fell 293.14 points or 0.48% to settle at 60,840.74 on Friday. The Nifty declined 85.70 points or 0.47% to end at 18,105.30.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 2.94% to $85.91 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth ₹2,950.89 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.

Related Topics

stocks / stock broking / stock splits / stock options / stock activity / financing and stock offering / stock exchanges / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.